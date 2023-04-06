The Arizona Interscholastic Association updates conference and division rankings Tuesday-Friday at noon. Here are the rankings for all the Lake Havasu High School spring sports as of Thursday, April 6th:
Division II teams
Girls tennis
The Knights are ranked No. 3 out of 71 teams in Division II with their 8-0 record.
Boys tennis
The Knights are ranked No. 26 out of 68 teams in Division II with their 4-5 record.
Boys/girls track and field
The AIA does not rank track and field teams. But according to milesplit.com, Lake Havasu’s Sylvan Osman holds the second-highest pole vault of the season in the state at 16’1.
5A conference teams
Softball
The Knights are ranked No. 5 in the 5A conference with their 10-1 conference record.
Baseball
The Knights are ranked No. 12 in the 5A conference with their 10-2 conference record.
