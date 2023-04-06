Jim Nantz could fill an evening weaving tales of the great games and buzzer-beaters he’s had the privilege to call over a storytelling career that made his the voice of March Madness for nearly four decades. But when asked about his favorite moments as he prepared for the 354th and final game of that journey, he wanted to talk about underdogs. It's the teams that don't get much time in the limelight that Nantz works overtime for. He wants to tell their stories the right way. It makes this year's Final Four a fitting time to go out. It was filled with teams nobody expected. A storyteller's paradise, Nantz called it. Even though this is it for basketball, the 63-year-old broadcaster will stay on CBS for golf and football coverage.