Postseason qualifications for high school football teams in Arizona have been reduced to six games for the upcoming 2021 season.
With cancellations likely to occur during a season taking place amid the pandemic, the Arizona Interscholastic Association Executive Board unanimously approved to lower the postseason qualification for the regular season. The reduced qualification for football is for the 2A-6A conferences. The qualification is the same as last year’s pandemic-shortened season.
In the 1A, 8-man football conference, the requirement is four games. The Lake Havasu Knights compete in the 4A Conference and are in the Southwest Region.
For all other fall sports teams to qualify for the postseason, like volleyball, they must play at least 10 games to qualify for the playoffs. Fall soccer teams must play at least six regular season games. Lake Havasu High soccer teams compete during the winter. Power rankings will continue to determine which teams make the playoffs.
Lowering the postseason game requirement was one of the many topics covered in the board’s first meeting of the 2021-22 school year. Among the agenda items approved was for indoor volleyball. Home and visiting teams’ benches will be determined prior to the start of the match, and they will remain there during play, which happened last season.
The board also increased weight classes for girls wrestling from 10 to 12. AIA Executive Director David Hines said “This will give more opportunities to wrestle for girls.”
E-sports were officially made an AIA sport by the board after previously being an emerging sport. The board approving e-sports as an official AIA sport allows more teams to join the association’s fall and spring e-sports seasons.
Open Division championships, shot clock for basketball a possibility
The AIA has also opened the conversation on Open Division championships for boys and girls basketball. During the meeting, Hines said that AIA’s Basketball Advisory Committee asked if Open Division championships can be held.
If Open Division championships were to happen, it'd be divided into small (1A-3A conferences) and big schools (4A-6A conferences) with four eight-team brackets. Lake Havasu High basketball teams currently compete in 5A.
Implementing Open Division playoff tournaments will be explored in the coming months by the board before they vote on the committee’s request.
Adding a shot clock for Arizona high school basketball is still a topic of discussion. A decision on the topic is expected sometime during this school year and each of the AIA’s conferences will have a say on whether it wants to add a shot clock. If a shot clock is implemented, it will be added for the 2022-23 basketball season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.