AIA spring sports rankings: girls tennis at No.2, softball at No.5

The Arizona Interscholastic Association updates conference and division rankings Tuesday-Friday at noon. Here are the rankings for all the Lake Havasu High School spring sports as of Wednesday, March 29th:
Division II teams
Girls tennis
The Knights are ranked No. 2 out of 71 teams in Division II with their 7-0 record.
Boys tennis
The Knights are ranked No. 31 out of 68 teams in Division II with their 2-3 record.
Boys/girls track and field
The AIA does not rank track and field teams. But according to milesplit.com, Lake Havasu’s Sylvan Osman holds the second-highest pole vault of the season in the state at 16’1.
5A conference teams
Softball
The Knights are ranked No. 5 in the 5A conference with their 8-1 conference record.
Baseball
The Knights are ranked No. 11 in the 5A conference with their 10-2 conference record.
