AIA spring sports rankings: girls tennis at No.2, softball at No.5

Cale Makar had a goal and two assists in his return to the lineup, Nathan MacKinnon also had a goal and two assists, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Arizona Coyotes 3-1.J.T. Compher had a goal, Valeri Nichushkin added two assists and Alexandar Georgiev stopped 17 shots for Colorado.The Avalanche are in third place in the Central Division with 90 points, two behind first-place Dallas and one behind Minnesota. Colorado has played one fewer game than the Stars and Wild.Clayton Keller scored and Karel Vejmelka had 28 saves for Arizona, which has dropped two in a row.