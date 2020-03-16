With all Arizona public schools closed for the next two weeks due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Arizona Interscholastic Association has opted to suspend all athletic events through Saturday, March 28 as opposed to canceling the remainder of the season.
According to an email from Seth Polansky, the sports information coordinator of the AIA, the earliest possible resumption date for all sports would be Monday, March 30.
“Our first objective is to get students back into the classroom and then have them return to the athletic arenas when appropriate. As board members we will work diligently with our constituents to ensure a smooth transition back to school as usual,” the email stated.
The AIA is hopeful the stoppage will not impact any postseason tournaments. Should the timeframe be extended, the AIA intends to still play those tournaments in their entirety, according to the organization’s statement.
Discretion to continue practices during the hiatus was left up to individual schools and districts.
Lake Havasu High School has decided to suspend all practices through next Saturday, according to Brady Krueger, the school’s athletic director and assistant principal.
The Knights baseball team was the last from Havasu to compete, playing in a three-day tournament in Bullhead City which wrapped up this past Saturday. According to head coach Kit Borg, a number of teams originally slated to play in the tournament dropped out due to concerns of the virus.
The AIA will continue to monitor the situation and consider any recommendations as more information becomes available.
