The Arizona Interscholastic Association Executive Board announced in a press release Thursday that parents and legal guardians will be allowed to attend road games.
Each student-athlete is allowed to have up to two parents or guardians for away games, depending on school and county guidelines. The AIA was already allowing two parents or guardians per athlete for home games, but left it up to schools to decide whether they’ll allow spectators at their home sites.
The board reversed its rule of no road team spectators after citing improved covid-19 metrics including a decreased number in cases and an increase in hospital bed capacity.
“It’s a positive thing for the AIA and high school sports in general,” said Lake Havasu High Athletic Director Dustin Zampogna. “We’re trending in the right direction. It’s good that the numbers are trending in the right direction and hopefully more restrictions can be lifted as we forward.”
Member schools can begin utilizing the rule change starting Monday, Feb. 8. It is at the discretion of the home school whether or not parents or guardian spectators are permitted.
“We’re going to follow suit what we did in the fall and at this time we don’t have any plans to allow away team spectators,” Zampogna said.
Since the start of winter sports, parents and guardians of Lake Havasu High athletes have been allowed to attend home games.
Thursday’s announcement came after a petition was started to allow parents and guardians at away games. A concern with parents has been the possibility of their children getting injured during games on the road.
The petition had over 3,800 signatures of its 4,000 goal as of Thursday.
