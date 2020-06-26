In July, the Arizona Interscholastic Association will send each school a pair of surveys to gauge plans on reopening for students and the reinstatement of sports, according to a news release.
The first survey will be sent in early July and has a due date of July 10. It will regard football and fall soccer. Another will be sent out two weeks later with a due date of July 24 and will be for the remaining fall sports of badminton, swimming and diving, girls’ volleyball, golf and cross country. The surveys are scheduled in this manner because football and fall soccer begin sooner than the other sports.
Lake Havasu High School’s fall sports are football, girls’ volleyball, boys’ and girls’ swimming, boys’ and girls’ golf and boys’ and girls’ cross country.
Schools will not be locked into the answers they provide on these surveys. The AIA is using them as tools of information.
The AIA Crisis Management Committee will meet the Monday following the due date of the second survey to evaluate the responses and plan a fall season properly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.