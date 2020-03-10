The winter sports athletes who earned West Valley All-Region recognition have been revealed and Lake Havasu is well represented in all four sports.
The boys’ soccer team, which advanced to the state semifinals in the 4A Conference, received the most recognition with seven players selected to the All-Region first team and taking three of the four major individual awards.
Junior Tristan Fowler was chosen as the West Valley Player of the Year, fellow junior Gavin Lintz was named the region’s defensive player of the year and head coach Christina Gibbs earned coach of the year honors.
Lintz and Trent Dreisbach were chosen as defenders for the region’s first team. Fowler and senior Randy Gallegos received nods as forwards. Freshman Jesus Rodriguez and sophomore Anthony Reyes made it as midfielders and junior goalkeeper Troy Anderson rounded out the group.
Juniors Hayden Bekkedahl and Danny Pando received honorable mentions.
For the second straight year, the girls’ soccer team won the West Valley Region and likewise, juniors Kendra Park and Izzy Kistler were named the region’s offensive and defensive players of year, respectively, for the second consecutive year. Head coach Josh Kistler also won coach of the year for the second straight season.
Freshman Kayden Mortenson and Izzy Kistler were selected to the first team as defenders, while Park and junior Summer Evans received nods as forwards.
Junior Josalyn Bidwell was named to the region’s second team and sophomore Jewell Rusch received an honorable mention.
In boys’ basketball, senior Jayden Azar was named to the region’s first team, while fellow senior Bradley Rogers was selected to the second team.
Senior John Sanmillan and junior Camryn Ayers took home honorable mentions.
For the girls’ basketball team, senior Matisun Skirvin was chosen to the region’s first team and junior Saydra Pappenfus received a second team nod.
Senior Kilee Greene, junior Ashlyn Tibbetts and sophomore Maria Mack all were named honorable mentions.
