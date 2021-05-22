Over 140 teams competed at the 39th Annual Western Outdoor News Striper Derby last weekend in Lake Havasu City.
Once the scales were open at the London Bridge Resort on day two, the team of Jerry and Kyle Thergesen came on top with a total weight of 80.04 pounds. Day one ended with the Thergsens hauling in 39.30 pounds and added to that total with a catch of 40.74 on the second day.
Todd Thergesen and Cameron Lonacre came in second with a total weight of 77.95 pounds. Eric and Chris Nogard rounded out the top three with a catch of 75.44.
Prizes were awarded to the top 10 teams. The Striper Derby is considered the largest and most lucrative striped bass fishing event in the country.
Full results could be viewed online on the Western Outdoor News website.
