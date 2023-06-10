ELMONT, N.Y. — History was made at the Belmont Stakes on Saturday. But not by the horse but the trainer. Jena Antonucci became the first woman trainer ever to win a Triple Crown race when Arcangelo found a spot on the inside and ran away to win the Belmont Stakes.
Antonucci is considered a small stable trainer who spends most of her time in South Florida. After the Keeneland September sale in 2021 she was handed a $35,000 colt, who was later named Arcangelo. The horse won the Peter Pan by just a head.
The Peter Pan is considered a prep race for the 1½-mile Belmont Stakes. Who knew it would be life defining prep for both the horse and trainer?
“I don’t know if I have words right now,” Antonucci said moments after the race. “I’m just so proud of the horse right now.”
Antonucci did want to send a message to those who think something can’t be done.
“Never give up and if you can’t find a seat at the table, find your own table,” Antonucci said. “Build your team and never give up.”
It was also the first win in 15 Belmonts for jockey Javier Castellano. Five weeks ago he won the Kentucky Derby for the first time aboard Mage.
National Treasure went to the lead when the gates opened in the Belmont. He held the lead all the way around the enormous Belmont track but on the far turn, Arcangelo, expertly ridden by Castellano, found a spot on rail and before National Treasure could shut the rail down, Arcangelo was in position.
Archangelo won by 1 1/12 lengths over Forte, who nosed out Tapit Trice for second. There was a dead heat for fourth between Hit Show and Angel of Empire. The remainder of the field were National Treasure, Il Miracolo, Red Route One and Tapit Shoes.
Arcangelo paid $17.80 to win, $7.20 to place and $4.90 to show.
