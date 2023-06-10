ELMONT, N.Y. — History was made at the Belmont Stakes on Saturday. But not by the horse but the trainer. Jena Antonucci became the first woman trainer ever to win a Triple Crown race when Arcangelo found a spot on the inside and ran away to win the Belmont Stakes.

Antonucci is considered a small stable trainer who spends most of her time in South Florida. After the Keeneland September sale in 2021 she was handed a $35,000 colt, who was later named Arcangelo. The horse won the Peter Pan by just a head.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.