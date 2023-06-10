Pavin Smith homered and drove in three runs and the Arizona Diamondbacks rallied against Washington’s beleaguered bullpen to beat the Nationals 10-5 on Tuesday night. Josh Rojas also had three RBIs for Arizona, which moved ahead of Los Angeles for the NL West lead soon after the game when the Dodgers blew a late lead at Cincinnati. The Diamondbacks have won seven of nine to improve to 36-25. Former Diamondback Stone Garrett hit his first career grand slam for last-place Washington, which has lost three in a row and six of eight. Lane Thomas also homered for the Nationals. José Ruiz (2-1) pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings for the victory.