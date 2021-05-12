On Wednesday, it was announced the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) Basketball Rules Committee approved a 35-second shot clock for games, according to a press release from the Arizona Interscholastic Association.
The change, which was approved during the committee’s annual April meeting, could come as soon as the 2022-23 season if the AIA chooses to adopt the shot clock.
State associations affiliated with the NFHS, which includes the AIA, will choose to add the shot clock or not, as a proposal for a national rule mandate was not approved by NFHS Board of Directors.
“It’s an exciting change. Many folks really wanted this,” AIA State Commissioner of Officials Brian Gessner said in a statement. “We’re going to have a lot of work ahead of us for final approval. There will be a lot of shot clock rules that we would have to define. That’s going to be one of the biggest challenges we would have to face.”
In late March, the AIA sent out surveys to all member coaches and athletic directors, along with the state’s officials. Support for a shot clock appears strong, according to feedback the AIA received.
Of those who responded to the association’s survey, 74% of coaches were in favor of the shot clock, 70% of officials were in favor and 54% of athletic directors were in favor.
Additional feedback came from other states in NFHS Section 7, which include Utah, New Mexico, California, Nevada and Hawaii, all of which were in favor of the shot clock.
“We provided the committee with a lot of information regarding the shot clock, including responses to a 46-question survey sent to states currently using a shot clock,” said Theresia Wynns, NFHS director of sports and officials and liaison to the Basketball Rules Committee in a statement.
A final decision will depend on each of the AIA’s six member conferences. According to the association, each conference will present to the Executive Board if it favors the shot clock for each of their schools. A decision to officially adopt a shot clock could follow soon after.
