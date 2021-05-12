Lake Havasu basketball

In this News-Herald file photo, Lake Havasu forward Gerard Bolden shoots with one hand during the third quarter of a Desert West Regional game against Agua Fria at the Arena on Feb. 5. 

 Jeremiah Martinez/Today's News-Herald

On Wednesday, it was announced the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) Basketball Rules Committee approved a 35-second shot clock for games, according to a press release from the Arizona Interscholastic Association.

The change, which was approved during the committee’s annual April meeting, could come as soon as the 2022-23 season if the AIA chooses to adopt the shot clock.

State associations affiliated with the NFHS, which includes the AIA, will choose to add the shot clock or not, as a proposal for a national rule mandate was not approved by NFHS Board of Directors.

“It’s an exciting change. Many folks really wanted this,” AIA State Commissioner of Officials Brian Gessner said in a statement. “We’re going to have a lot of work ahead of us for final approval. There will be a lot of shot clock rules that we would have to define. That’s going to be one of the biggest challenges we would have to face.”

In late March, the AIA sent out surveys to all member coaches and athletic directors, along with the state’s officials. Support for a shot clock appears strong, according to feedback the AIA received.

Of those who responded to the association’s survey, 74% of coaches were in favor of the shot clock, 70% of officials were in favor and 54% of athletic directors were in favor.

Additional feedback came from other states in NFHS Section 7, which include Utah, New Mexico, California, Nevada and Hawaii, all of which were in favor of the shot clock.

“We provided the committee with a lot of information regarding the shot clock, including responses to a 46-question survey sent to states currently using a shot clock,” said Theresia Wynns, NFHS director of sports and officials and liaison to the Basketball Rules Committee in a statement.

A final decision will depend on each of the AIA’s six member conferences. According to the association, each conference will present to the Executive Board if it favors the shot clock for each of their schools. A decision to officially adopt a shot clock could follow soon after.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Jeremiah Martinez is a California native and a graduate of Sacramento State University. He covers sports and recreation for the Today's News-Herald. You may reach Jeremiah at jmartinez@havasunews.com and you could follow him on Twitter @TheJerryMartin.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.