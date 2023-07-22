MOHAVE VALLEY — The Arizona Bombers will continue their busy month after receiving an invite to the Premier Girls Fast Pitch Tournament in Huntington Beach, California.
The Bombers hold a record of 9-9 and have already competed in four tournaments this summer. They are scheduled to play their first game on Saturday at 11:35 a.m. against Arizona Storm before playing Ohana Tigers right after. They will then play the Wildcats on Sunday at 10:15 a.m.
Leah Huffman continues to lead the team offensively with a .500 batting average. Tanner Banks also leads the Bombers with seven home runs. Karina Pulu, who will be playing in her final tournament with the Bombers and Cassidy Campos, has played in 11 games and hit five home runs and 17 RBIs.
Kennedy Lamb also has chipped in five home runs, and Carli Maley, Aaliyah Rodriguez, Tamarie Williams, Huffman and Kennadee Brown recorded one home run each.
On the mound, the Bombers are led by a three-headed monster consisting of Lamb, Trinity Williams and Alaina Johnson. Lamb leads the team with a 3:00 ERA. She has also struck out 83 hitters in 49 innings. Williams and Johnson have combined to make 18 starts, striking out 30.
