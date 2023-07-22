MOHAVE VALLEY — The Arizona Bombers will continue their busy month after receiving an invite to the Premier Girls Fast Pitch Tournament in Huntington Beach, California.

The Bombers hold a record of 9-9 and have already competed in four tournaments this summer. They are scheduled to play their first game on Saturday at 11:35 a.m. against Arizona Storm before playing Ohana Tigers right after. They will then play the Wildcats on Sunday at 10:15 a.m.

