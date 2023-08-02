MOHAVE VALLEY – The Arizona Bombers travel softball teams are set to host tryouts on August 13 at River Valley High School.
The tryouts are open to all players in the 10U, 12U, 14U, 16U and 18U levels.
Thank you for reading!
MOHAVE VALLEY – The Arizona Bombers travel softball teams are set to host tryouts on August 13 at River Valley High School.
The tryouts are open to all players in the 10U, 12U, 14U, 16U and 18U levels.
This team has been one of the most successful travel softball teams in the area and has two goals: Get each player recruited and play at the national level.
“The network and communication with colleges coaches have led to many coming to watch our games at the national events,” head coach Tim Williams said. “The coaching staff is extremely confident in the process of getting each player to the next level. There is experience, former college players and access to a new indoor hitting facility with our teams. The success of this summer’s 18U will benefit all of our teams in getting into top events. It is an honor and great responsibility to coach and prepare these girls for their future.”
For more information, contact azbomberswilliams@gmail.com.
The Havasu Heat amateur baseball team's season ended Monday afternoon after they f…
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA – The Arizona Bombers earned every bit of their selection in …
The nine remaining Pac-12 schools have been mostly quiet since Colorado announced it would leave the conference in 2024 and join the Big 12. The Buffaloes joined Big Ten-bound Southern California and UCLA in an exodous that could continue in coming weeks and months. The Pac-12 issued a statement pledging to soldier on and pursue new members once its media rights deal ends at the end of the 2023-24 academic year. Oregon State athletic director Scott Barnes said he trusts the league to land a new TV deal that will hold together the Pac-12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.