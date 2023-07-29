HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA – The Arizona Bombers earned every bit of their selection in the Premier Girls Fastpitch Tournament, winning four of their seven games.
The Bombers outscored their opponents 27-7 in their four wins to improve to 13-12 this summer.
Offensively, Karina Pulu went 13-19 and knocked in a pair of RBIs in her final tournament with the Bombers. Aaliyah Rodriguez plated five, with four of them coming in the Bombers’ bracket play victory over Tinley Park on Thursday.
Tamarie Williams and Sami Marshall had three RBIs, while Leah Huffman, Tanner Banks, and Kennedy Lamb drove in multiple RBIs. Trinity Williams, who also shined on the mound with Lamb, knocked in the team’s other run.
Trinity and Lamb combined to toss just over 26 innings and did not allow an earned run in their first two games and only 11 in the tournament.
