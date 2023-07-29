Arizona Bombers

The Arizona Bombers 18U softball team did well at the Premier Girls Fast Pitch Tournament in Huntington Beach, California.

 Submitted

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA – The Arizona Bombers earned every bit of their selection in the Premier Girls Fastpitch Tournament, winning four of their seven games.

The Bombers outscored their opponents 27-7 in their four wins to improve to 13-12 this summer.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.