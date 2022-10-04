IMG_6618-scaled (1).jpg

Arizona’s wide receivers, including Dorian Singer, have plenty to celebrate after a strong showing by the unit against Colorado Saturday. (Photo by Ryan Meza/Cronkite News)

TUCSON – On the first drive of the game against Colorado, Arizona QB Jayden de Laura threw a quick backwards pass to freshman WR Tetairoa McMillan. McMillan looked down the field on the trick play to throw to an open receiver, but could not find anyone, so he ran to the other side of the backfield, looking like he was going to turn downfield, but then he checked down a pass to de Laura, who made a nice catch along the sideline for an 11-yard gain.

“I was like, ‘Throw me the ball, throw me the ball,’ and I thought he was gonna run, but he ended up throwing it to me,” de Laura said postgame. “And you know me, with the best hands on the team, I’m not dropping that.”

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.