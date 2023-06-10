TEMPE – After the recent rejection of a new arena proposal in Tempe, neighboring states have picked up the pace in an attempt to lure the Coyotes away from Arizona.

The Coyotes are committed to playing only one more year at Mullet Arena and have no long-term plan in place while the organization’s remaining options shrink across the Valley. In May, Tempe votes rejected the $2.1 billion proposal for a 16,000-seat hockey area, 1,995 multi-family residential units, retail businesses and gambling hubs.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.