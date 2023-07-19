Vladimir Guerrero Jr. became the first player to go deep in his first plate appearance following a Home Run Derby win, Brandon Belt drove in the tiebreaking run in the seventh inning and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-2. Matt Chapman had three hits and an RBI and Whit Merrifield drove in two runs as Toronto opened the second half of the season with its sixth win in seven games. Arizona made two errors and had three runners thrown out on the bases, including two in the first inning. The Diamondbacks have lost six of eight.