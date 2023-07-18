ASU football coach Kenny Dillingham sets sights on building united, passionate program

The Tennessee Titans hope they’ve filled their major need at wide receiver with three-time All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. A person familiar with the agreement said Sunday the Titans have agreed on a two-year deal worth $26 million with incentives that could push that to $32 million. The Titans had the advantage of being the first NFL team Hopkins visited after his release by Arizona in May. The person confirmed the agreement to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because Hopkins hasn't signed the contract. Hopkins would immediately boost a receiving group for a team whose head coach had more career NFL touchdown catches than anyone currently on the roster.