ASU

Facing adversity head-on, ASU football looks to turn lessons from Saturday’s first early-season loss into opportunities for growth entering Saturday’s game against Fresno State.

 Photo courtesy of Sun Devil Athletics

TEMPE – Every new era of a college football program comes with early growing pains … well maybe outside of Boulder, Colorado. Kenny Dillingham’s first two games leading Arizona State are no different. While there have been positives in games against Southern Utah and Oklahoma State to start the season 1-1, the growing pains showed.

After a 27-15 home loss to OSU, the glaring issues that need to be addressed going forward are apparent, starting with true freshman quarterback Jaden Rashada.

