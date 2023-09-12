Zac Gallen pitched a three-hitter for his second career complete game, helping the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Chicago Cubs 1-0 for their third straight win. Rookie Corbin Carroll accounted for the game’s only run with an RBI single in the eighth inning against Mark Leiter Jr. Seiya Suzuki nearly made a terrific catch in right field, but the liner hit the grass in front of his glove and the out call was overturned by a replay review. Arizona won for the fourth time in five games overall. It moved within two games of Chicago for the No. 2 spot in the NL wild-card standings.