ASU hockey

The Arizona State hockey team is joining the National College Hockey Conference starting in the 2024-25 season.

 Travis Whittaker/Cronkite News

PHOENIX — Mullet Arena became the new home for the Arizona State hockey team just last season. Now less than a year later, the program will join a conference for the first time in school history.

ASU is joining the National College Hockey Conference (NCHC) starting in the 2024-2025 season. The NCHC Board unanimously passed ASU’s admission into the conference with an 8-0 vote. The Sun Devils will pay a $500,000 entrance fee over three years to join the NCHC, which has produced five of the last seven national champions.

