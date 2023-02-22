ASU men’s basketball salvage final homestand with Senior Night victory

The Golden State Warriors changed the way the NBA game was played by playing small, spreading the floor and relying heavily on the 3-point shot. The successful tactic dribbled down to college basketball. Now that the NBA is starting to a shift with a resurgence of the big man, the college game is following suit. College basketball is filled with talented big men this season, including Purdue's Zach Edey, Arizona's Oumar Ball and Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis. They've become the focal point for their teams, scoring inside or creating opportunities for their teammates while forcing opposing defenses to adjust.