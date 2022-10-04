Dorian Thompson-Robinson passed for 315 yards and three touchdowns and UCLA beat No. 15 Washington 40-32 in a Friday night matchup of unbeaten Pac-12 teams at the Rose Bowl. The fifth-year senior — who had his sixth 300-yard passing game — also ran 2 yards for a score in the third quarter in making it 33-10. Thompson-Robinson supplied the highlight plays, but plenty of other Bruins contributed to their first regular-season win over a top-15 team since 2014 and first 5-0 start since 2013. Zach Charbonnet rushed for 124 yards and a score, Jake Bobo had six receptions for 142 yards and a pair of TDs.