ASU puts dent in NCAA tournament hopes with homestand sweep

Arizona State Sun Devils guard Austin Nunez (2) dribbles against the USC Trojans during the second half at Desert Financial Arena.

 Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports

TEMPE – The Arizona State men’s basketball team has surpassed expectations, but the ceiling for coach Bobby Hurley’s team remains unclear after a Jekyll and Hyde performance during the team’s latest homestand.

The Sun Devils looked the part of a Pac-12 contender against No. 5 UCLA in Thursday’s primetime matchup despite suffering a loss, but a lackluster effort against USC led to a weekend sweep at the hands of the Southern Californian rivals. Now ASU has returned to the NCAA tournament bracket bubble heading into the third and final stretch of the regular season.

