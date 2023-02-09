NASCAR's return to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for its preseason exhibition was a messy event. The race had 25 cautions and drivers bumped and banged so much that they looked like amateurs. But all that contact was also felt inside the cockpit, and that's a sign that NASCAR still has work to do to soften its new cars. The cars were so stiff last season that the drivers absorbed too much energy and it led to at least two concussions. Kurt Busch was forced to retire and says he's still not 100% healthy following his July concussion.