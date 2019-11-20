PHOENIX — A few years ago, it took Aron Baynes 75 games to make his first three-point shot of the season for the Boston Celtics. He ended that season an unsightly 3 of 21 from behind the arc, but in that season’s playoffs, the veteran role player provided a glimpse of what kind of player he could become.
Now, the burly, 6-foot-10, 260-pound Australian has blossomed into that player for the Phoenix Suns.
Baynes’ 2017-2018 playoffs might be remembered as much for his Twitter mentions as his play in a run to the Eastern Conference Finals, where Boston lost to LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.
During that series, Twitter-happy Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid took to social media to take a shot at Baynes.
“Man bun is in NBA just to get dunked on,” he tweeted about Baynes, who was sporting a red-haired knot atop his head at the time.
Never mind that Embiid was viewing the game from his couch after Baynes made seven of 16 three-point shots during the previous round, helping to eliminate the Sixers in five games.
The following season, Baynes’ attempts and percentages from behind the three-point line took a leap, but few – including the Celtics, who traded the 32-year-old and the rights to point guard Ty Jerome to the Suns for a 2020 first-round pick and cap space – anticipated the havoc Baynes was about to create for Phoenix opponents.
Playing against his old Celtics teammates on Monday night, Baynes made his 23rd three-pointer of the season, two more than his previous season-best. He’s now shooting 44 percent from long distance in 12 games and has been one of the league’s most efficient scorers. Among players who average more than four or more three-point attempts per game, Baynes’ percentages place him in the top 15 in the NBA.
Filling in for the suspended Deandre Ayton, Baynes compiled a team-leading 1.5 win shares over the Suns’ first dozen games as Phoenix started a surprising 7-5. He’s blasting past his career highs in nearly every major category, averaging 14.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 24 minutes a night. Last season, he averaged 5.6 points, 4.7 rebounds and just over one assist in 16.1 minutes.
Although it’s early in the season, Baynes’ production has put his name squarely into the conversation for the NBA’s Most Improved Player award.
“I think Aron this year has seen his game take new levels,” said Devin Booker, the only Sun with a better shooting stroke thus far. “He’s helping everybody with his screening ability, his voice leadership, his action leadership and his approach every day.”
In many ways, he’s the same player he’s been since he entered the league seven years ago. Baynes continues to be a bruising and versatile defender who can bang inside and still step out to the perimeter to knock down shots.
