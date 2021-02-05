Washington’s Taylor Smith claimed victory on the final day of the TNT Fireworks B.A.S.S. Nation Western Regional tournament at the Lake Havasu State Park on Friday.
Smith, who was six ounces behind day one leader Matthew Wong of California, finished on top after hauling in five bass that weighed in at 15 pounds and 13 ounces. His total catch of 10 bass over the two days was 33-15.
Lake Havasu City resident JJ Gibbs IV finished fourth overall in the boater standings with a two-day total of 26-3. He finished day one catching five bass at 10-3 and added to that total on Friday with another five at 16-0. Gibbs IV also won the $500 Garmin Tournament rewards prize of $500 after his two-day output.
The local angler had the second-highest total in the state, finishing behind Glendale’s Steve Lund, who placed second overall with a two-day amount of 32-2. Lund had the heaviest bag on Friday, hauling in 16-1, adding to a 16-1 total from day one.
Frankie Mueller of Kingman was the only other angler from Mohave County, finishing with a two-day total of 11-2, the third-highest amount from the state. He finished day one hauling four bass at 9-2, but only added 2-0 to his total on Friday.
Day one leader Wong finished the tournament in third with a two-day total of 28-5. He finished day one at 18-8, but fell in the standings after hauling in three bass that weighed in at 9-13.
In the non-boater standings, Scottsdale's Jake Morrison finished on top with two-day total of 12-11. Utah’s Tom Nokes finished as the runner-up at 12-8 and Hunter Loveless of Utah came in third at 12-0.
The full field of 177 anglers competed on Friday after day two of the tournament was canceled due to heavy winds in Havasu on Thursday. The tournament featured anglers from Arizona, California, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Utah, Washington and Wyoming
All nine states in the regional were also competing against each other with Arizona coming in third with a total weight of 135-15. Washington finished as the top at 188-13 with Idaho came in second at 140-01.
The leading angler and co-angler for each state team at the regional qualified for the B.A.S.S. Nation Team Championship.
The regional competition was Bassmaster’s first tournament in Havasu since 2015.
(0) comments
