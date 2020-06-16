A fresh resurfacing of the Stormy Wade Tennis Courts at Lake Havasu High School was completed recently and the finished product looks better than ever.
“The courts are lot nicer than before,” said Chase Nobbe, a recent graduate of Lake Havasu High and former member of the boys’ tennis team. “The ball bounces higher and there’s more grip, but the speed is about the same. It’s almost like the courts at the Australian Open.”
The courts, now a vibrant green, reopened Thursday, June 4.
Gary Ramsfield, an instructor with the Lake Havasu Tennis Association says people came out in droves the day the courts were finished.
“Everyone came out the day they opened,” he said. “People needed tennis during this time and the courts look great, it feels like you’re playing on TV.”
A plan to resurface the courts had been in the works since the fall, according to Mike Keane, the director of Lake Havasu’s Parks and Recreation Department.
“We have a shared usage and responsibility with the high school and it was an inter-governmental agreement with the school for this project,” he said. “The courts hadn’t been redone in about seven or eight years.”
Keane says the resurfacing of the courts cost about $56,000 and was split with the school district. The project took about two weeks to complete.
The original plan was for the courts to be redone following the completion of the high school tennis season in late April, but was pushed back slightly because the contractors assigned to the project were busy with other jobs.
Keane says the coronavirus pandemic had little effect on the project’s completion.
While many of the players are pleased with the result of the resurfacing, Ramsfield did note some cracks on the courts. However, he doesn’t feel it’s enough to warrant complaints.
“I don’t know of any courts out there that are completely perfect,” he said.
