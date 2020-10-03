The Lake Havasu football team struck fast in its season opener against Glendale, but the Knights couldn’t hold off the Cardinals for long. Glendale answered back with 28 unanswered points to end the first half and Lake Havasu couldn’t catch up down the stretch falling 48-26.
Junior Brenton Zymanski got the home crowd going at Lee Barnes Stadium picking the opening kickoff up off the turf and taking it 80-yards for a touchdown just eight seconds into the 2020 season for a quick 7-0 lead. Bur Glendale answered back quickly with a 45 yard pass on the first play from scrimmage to set up first and goal, and they cut Lake Havasu’s lead to 7-6 with a 1-yard touchdown plunge on a quarterback keeper on fourth and goal.
The Cardinals ended up scoring on each of their first four drives in the first half, following up their first score with touchdown runs of 27 yards, 30 yards, and 11 yards to wrestle back control of the game from Lake Havasu and take a 28-7 lead into halftime.
“We came out and threw a haymaker and caught them a little bit, but they gathered their feet and came at us,” said Lake Havasu head coach Karl Thompson. “We didn’t quit though. We showed a lot of character and a lot of drive and desire. There is a lot to build upon.”
The Knights managed to put some nice drives together in the first half, but couldn’t find the end zone after the opening kickoff. In the first quarter Lake Havasu drove all the way to the Glendale 24-yardline before turning the ball over on downs. With less than two minutes left in the half the Knights were threatening once again with 4th and goal from the three yard line, but the Cardinals managed to pick off the pass and returned it 71 yards.
But the Knights defense stepped up to keep the score 28-7 when senior Jon Justice got to the Cardinals quarterback for a strip sack, then recovered the fumble himself.
After a couple empty possessions to start the second half, Glendale and Lake Havasu traded touchdown drives over the next six possessions of the game.
Although the Knights kept scoring, they weren’t able to cut into the Cardinals’ lead.
“Offensively we were able to put together some drives, we just need to get a couple more stops,” Thompson said. “I thought we came out and executed in different aspects of the game very well. We just have to be more consistent.”
Senior Donnie Fitzgearld scored Lake Havasu’s first touchdown of the second half on a two yard quarterback keeper to cap a nine-play 75 yard drive late in the second quarter. After a quick answer by Glendale, the Knights found the end zone again, this time on a 52 yard pass from Fitzgearld to Zymanski, who initially batted the ball into the air before corralling it behind the defense and racing the rest of the way into the end zone.
Sophomore Evan Smith wrapped up the scoring by the Knights with a 7-yard touchdown run with 6:04 left in the fourth quarter.
“There was a lot of good football by a lot of different guys,” Thompson said. “Defensively we forced a couple turnovers – we knew we had to get a couple more – and we had some big runs by a couple sophomores with Evan Smith getting a touchdown late and Issac Sopke had a good day running the ball, and Donnie Fitzgearld did a good job of moving the pocket and getting out of there. There are just little things we need to correct and keep moving forward. The potential is there.”
With the loss Lake Havasu falls to 0-1 for the season, but Thompson said there was a lot to like about the team’s first real competition.
“We knew Glendale was going to be a good football team coming in after an 8-2 season last year, with a lot of returners,” Thompson said. “So we kind of knew we would have our hands full, but our guys did a fabulous job. I think for 75% of our guys this was their first varsity game. So we talked at the end about earning their stripes.”
Lake Havasu will have a short week to prepare for its next game, as the Knights will hit the road to take on Casa Grande next Thursday.
“From what I understand, they have a very good quarterback just like we saw tonight, and they have a lot of returners in their skilled positions, but they have a lot of new lineman,” Thompson said. “So we are kind of in the same boat.”
