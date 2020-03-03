On a day where the Lake Havasu baseball team held a pregame ceremony honoring their fallen head coach, the Knights won 5-1 in a fashion which Craig Bolton would have been proud of: solid pitching and timely hitting.
“It was a big win for us and it was important on a day like this,” said interim head coach Kit Borg. “With his family in attendance and everything going on, it was a good win.”
Junior Colton Bagshaw started on the mound for Havasu (1-1) and delivered a complete game while striking out nine. He allowed only one run on four hits and one walk. Bagshaw also recorded two hits, including a triple, and a walk at the plate.
“He threw a gem today and he needed that to bounce back,” said Borg. “It was good for his confidence and now we have all of our pitchers available for this weekend.”
With the game tied at 1 heading into the bottom of the fifth, junior Kaden Twyman was hit by a pitch to lead off the frame.
After a bunt, a passed ball and a groundout, Twyman was on third with two away when junior Max Vetter lined a double to left to score him. Just one pitch earlier, Vetter popped one up behind home plate, but Yuma Catholic couldn’t make the play.
The inning continued when junior Logan Daughtry served a single to right to score Vetter. Havasu then loaded the bases, but was unable to add on.
In the sixth, Vetter and Daughtry each brought home a run on a pair of fielder’s choices to extend the lead before Bagshaw finished what he started.
Vetter and Daughtry drove in all five of the Knights’ runs in the win.
Bagshaw struggled in his last outing against Kingman Academy in the season opener, allowing five runs (four unearned) while only recording one out.
Up next for the Knights is the Kingman Invitational where they will play five games beginning on Thursday as Havasu has a rematch versus Kingman Academy at 9 a.m. The Knights will then face Gila Ridge at 1 p.m. Their opponents for the remainder of the weekend are to be determined.
