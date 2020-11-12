After Colton Bagshaw officially signed his National Letter of Intent on Wednesday, the senior said the one thing he’s looking forward the most is reuniting with his brother on the diamond.
“It’ll be fun to play baseball with him again,” Bagshaw said. “I only played a couple of years with him in the high school so playing in college at the next level will what I’m most looking forward for.”
Bagshaw will continue his baseball career at Minot State University, an NCAA Division II program in Minot, North Dakota. His older brother Cameron Bagshaw is a pitcher for the Minot State Beavers. The brothers played together on the Knights during the 2019 and 2020 seasons. The Beavers baseball team competes in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.
As for the younger Bagshaw, his signing ceremony took place with his immediate family at the AB Concourse on the Lake Havasu High School campus. Colton is a pitcher and shortstop for the Knights and he’ll get an opportunity to play both positions at the next level.
“I got an opportunity if I don’t like to play middle [infielder], I could just pitch,” Bagshaw said. “If I don’t like pitching, I could just play the middle.”
Playing college baseball was never a doubt for Colton and when he officially wrote his signature on the letter, he couldn’t put his emotions into words.
“It’s just a crazy feeling,” Colton said. “It’s indescribable.”
Other than playing with his brother, Minot State’s coaching staff, the team’s morale and the university’s campus were other factors that drew Colton to commit to the school.
He considered the school to be the “best fit” after narrowing down his choices. The other schools he was interested in were Loras College in Dubuque, Iowa and Edgewood College in Madison, Wisconsin. Both universities compete in Division III athletics.
“The coaches seem really cool, super genuine and for my best interests,” Colton said about his visit to Minot State. “Their team was synched. I met with some of their players and they seem like really cool people and I really like the school.”
In the 2020 shortened season, Colton batted .367 with a home run and five RBI in 12 games as a junior, according to Maxpreps. On the mound, Colton had a 1-1 record with a 5.11 ERA and had 13 strikeouts in 12 1/3 innings in four appearances. During his sophomore season, Colton made six appearances and had a 2-1 record with a 3.43 ERA. His strikeout numbers were lower as sophomore with six in 16 1/3 innings.
When he officially makes the move to North Dakota, Colton said he’s looking forward to the state’s cooler weather after living through hot temperatures in Lake Havasu City his entire life.
“It’s going to different,” Colton said. “I kind of want something other than hot weather. I feel like the cold will be a little bit better. I’ve been living in hot weather all my life. I feel like the weather will be a nice change.”
