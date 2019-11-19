Standing at 6 feet 3 inches tall, Cameron Bagshaw has the prototypical build of a pitcher.
Now he will have the chance to further develop and put his skills on display at the college level.
The Lake Havasu native signed a letter of intent Wednesday to play baseball at Minot State University in North Dakota.
Minot is a town of roughly 60,000 and is about 50 miles from the U.S.-Canadian border.
Bagshaw, who heading into his senior season with the Knights, says the school showed a genuine interest in helping him progress as a player.
“They just really showed that they had an interest in wanting to help me improve my abilities,” he said.
Those abilities, which have helped Bagshaw reach this point, have been developed and honed by his father, who Bagshaw credits for his success on the mound.
“He’s been my rock, he’s done everything for me,” said Bagshaw. “He’s put his time and hard work into both me and my brothers.”
Bagshaw follows his older brother, Bryant, who committed to play baseball at Dominican University in Illinois in 2018, while his younger brother, Colton, will enter his junior season at Lake Havasu.
Cameron credits his older brother with helping him fine-tune his mechanics and for being someone to look up to.
“He’s helped me out a lot,” said Bagshaw. “A lot of my pitching is based off of his, my form and everything else.”
As a junior last season, Cameron Bagshaw produced a 6-3 record with a 1.71 earned run average and 82 strikeouts in 61.1 innings. He also saw playing time at third base and drove in 16 runs while batting .319 at the plate, but said he will exclusively pitch at Minot State.
As far as what Bagshaw is looking to accomplish his senior season, he has one goal in mind.
“I’m just looking to help the team strive and win our region again this season and move forward in the playoffs,” said Bagshaw who will head into his senior season as the team’s bonafide ace.
In addition to Minot State, Bagshaw also received interest from Central Washington University and Dordt University in Iowa.
The Beavers compete in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference at the Division-II level.
While at Minot State, Bagshaw will major in natural resources and conservation.
