Barry U to host softball summer camp for all ages

Barry University softball players and coaches will host a softball summer training camp at Lake Havasu High School June 5th-7th. 

 Photo Courtesy of Kari Thompson

The Barry University softball team and coaches are putting on the second annual summer softball camp for Lake Havasu City residents of all ages at the Lake Havasu High School softball fields June 5th-7th. 

Barry University is an NCAA Division II four-year college located in Miami, Florida, and currently has three Arizona natives on its softball roster. 

