Barry U to host softball summer camp for all ages

The Barry University softball team and coaches are putting on the second annual summer softball camp for Lake Havasu City residents of all ages at the Lake Havasu High School softball fields June 5th-7th.
Barry University is an NCAA Division II four-year college located in Miami, Florida, and currently has three Arizona natives on its softball roster.
The camps offer Lake Havasu City softball players the unique and rare opportunity to learn from NCAA coaches and players that are taking the time to fly all the way to our town.
The Junior Camp will be on June 5th and 6th from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. This two day camp is for female softball players in second through sixth grades. Participants will go through a series of fundamental training taught by NCAA Division II coaches and players. Athletes can expect a day filled with catching, hitting and pitching drills on the Lake Havasu High School softball field.
The College Prospect Camp will be June 5th and 6th from 5-10 p.m. and June 7th 8-11 a.m. This three day camp is for female softball players in seventh through 12th grades. Players will be taken through a typical off-season Barry University softball practice that includes a warm up, various position drills and scrimmages. The Barry University coaches and players will guide participants through possible in-game scenarios and offer insider advice on the college recruiting process as a whole. Players will need to bring their own bat, batting helmet, glove and are asked to wear softball pants. Catchers will need to bring all their own gear as well.
