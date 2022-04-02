By JOEY POSTIGLIONE
TODAY’S NEWS-HERALD
The Knights battled but they couldn’t pull out the win in their last game of the week.
On Friday the Lake Havasu High School baseball team hosted Canyon View High School for a region game. LHHS lost to the Jaguars, 8-5.
The game remained scoreless in the first two innings but Canyon View pulled away in the top of the third inning scoring five runs. Havasu was able to respond by scoring a run in the next inning and four more in the fourth inning, tying the game 5-5.
However in the fifth inning Canyon View scored three runs and Havasu was not able score in its final two at bats.
The Knights have the next week off and play their next game on Tuesday, April 12. LHHS will host Millennium High School for a 3:45 p.m.
