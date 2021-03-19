After a couple of close losses to start the season, the Lake Havasu baseball team finally got on the win column Friday with a 12-2 win over North Canyon.
In the Knights home opener – and first game on their new field – Havasu collected 13 hits with seven players getting at least a hit. Five players recorded at least two hits for the Knights. The game ended after five innings due to the 10-run mercy rule.
Austin Lombardo was perfect at the plate, going 3-for-3 and driving in one run. Levi Cook hit a triple and drove in three runs during a 2-for-3 performance. Kaden Twyman (2-for-3, two RBIs) and Cole Fuller (0-for-3, two RBIs) each drove in multiple runs.
Espn Simpson (2-for-4, two doubles, one RBI), Max Vetter (2-for-3), Deegan Cordova (1-for-2) and Colton Bagshaw (1-for-3) each had a hit for the Knights. Fuller (two), Bagshaw, Cook and Quinten Anderson each stole a base.
Bagshaw earned his first win of the season despite walking eight batters and only getting two strikeouts. The senior allowed four hits and two runs (one earned) in four innings.
Up next
Havasu will host Flagstaff (3-0, 2-0 4A Grand Canyon) Saturday at noon. The Eagles have won their past two games with a combined score of 39-1.
