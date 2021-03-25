In its second game of the week, the Lake Havasu baseball team fell 9-7 to Lee Williams on the road Wednesday.
The Knights drop to 2-4 and have yet to win back-to-back games this season.
Havasu collected 10 hits in the loss, but only drove in three runs, taking advantage of three Volunteers errors. However, the Knights had fielding problems of their own, committing four errors.
All of Havasu’s hits were singles and were outhit by Lee Williams 12-10.
Austin Lombardo (2-for-3) and Espn Simpson (2-for-4) had two hits apiece while Colton Bagshaw (1-for-5), Colin Clifford (1-for-4), Levi Cook (1-for-3), Ryan Blondell (1-for-2) and Isaiah Rivas (1-for-1) each had one hit.
Cook knocked in two runs while Lombardo had an RBI.
Blondell was handed the loss after allowing seven runs (six earned) in four innings. Lee Williams reliever Justin Talk was the winning pitcher after allowing one unearned run and a hit in two innings.
Up next
Havasu will begin Desert West play on the road Friday against Verrado (1-2) at 3:45 p.m. The Vipers' only win of the season thus far was a 33-0 rout over Washington on March 19. The Knights will return to John M. Wade Memorial Field on Tuesday when they welcome Verrado.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.