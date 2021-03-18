The Lake Havasu baseball team dropped another close game Wednesday, falling 2-0 to Yuma Catholic on the road.
The Knights drop to 0-2 to start the season, but coach Cullen Stahl isn’t worried about the close losses.
“We only played two games,” Stahl said. “It’s not like we’ve been overmatched in any game. We’ve competed in every game. Every inning we had guys on and chances to score and we just always get that two-out line drive right at somebody. I know the kids are frustrated.”
The Shamrocks (2-0) took a 1-0 lead in the first inning and added another run in the third. Yuma Catholic maintained its lead throughout the game despite Havasu getting a couple of runners on base in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings.
The Knights only collected three hits compared to six from the Shamrocks’ bats. Colton Bagshaw (1-for-4), Kaden Twyman (1-for-4) and Max Vetter (1-for-4) were batters who recorded a hit for Havasu.
The Knights had five other players reach base through walks with Vetter, Austin Lombardo, Colin Clifford (two) and Ryan Blondell each advancing to first from the batter’s box. Stahl said his team made great contact at the plate, but the hard hit balls failed to get into gaps and Yuma Catholic’s defense made great plays all game.
“We had our chances,” Stahl said. “We just didn’t get the hit when we needed it.”
Blondell made the start for Havasu, throwing one strikeout, but he kept the game close by only allowing two earned runs on five hits in five innings. The senior also walked two batters.
“He threw a really good game against a really good hitting team,” Stahl said. “He kept us in the game and he kept them off balance.”
Cole Fuller pitched in relief and pitched a scoreless sixth inning.
Shamrocks’ starter Austin Priest shut down Havasu’s bats, throwing seven strikeouts and allowing two hits in five scoreless innings. Reliever Alan Rosas allowed a hit, but struck out two Knights in the sixth and seventh innings.
“It might be one of the better teams we play all year,” Stahl said. “Their pitcher was really good, he threw strikes, we fouled off some tough pitches and once again we just hit a lot of balls right to people.”
Havasu will look to get into the win column when the team opens its new venue Friday against North Canyon. First pitch is scheduled for 3:45 p.m. It will serve as the Rattlers season opener.
The Knights will also host a game Saturday against Flagstaff (2-0) at noon.
