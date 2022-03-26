The Lake Havasu High School baseball was able to find its footing after a tough start but it still was not enough to win the day.
On Friday, the Knights hosted Verrado High School for a regular season home game. LHHS ultimately lost the game 8-4.
Head coach Cullen Stahl says that besides the first inning where a series of errors let the Vipers score four runs on Havasu, the Knights played well. LHHS even out hit Verrado, as Stahl points out, eight to seven.
The Knights play again today when they go on the road to face North Canyon High School starting at 1 p.m
