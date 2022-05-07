Another Lake Havasu High School student athlete is moving on to the next level.
This past Monday senior, Jr. Bolden, signed commitment papers to play basketball for Arizona Christian University the fruit of his lifelong hard work in the game he is most passionate about.
Bolden has played on the Lake Havasu High School varsity basketball team in his sophomore and senior years but also participated in track and swim. While he enjoyed those other sports, Bolden says basketball is his number one love.
“My stronger suit is basketball—it’s what I am really good at—so I decided to pursue that,” Bolden said.
Bolden says he went through pretty traditional scouting process, going to Arizona Christian University’ camps and open gyms while the Phoenix Birds’s sized him up.
“They evaluated me for how I did and then the school invited me to another prospect gym and signed me after that,” Bolden said.
Bolden says he plans on studying for a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice with a minor in cybersecurity.
