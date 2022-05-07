Philadelphia and Dallas head home trying to stay in conference semifinal series against the top seeds. The 76ers will be without Joel Embiid again for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference series Friday night in Philadelphia. The MVP finalist fractured an orbital bone in the first-round clincher against Toronto. The Mavericks are waiting for someone to help Luka Doncic against Phoenix. Chris Paul and the Suns also are on the road Friday, traveling to Dallas for Game 3 of their West series.