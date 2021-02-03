Bassmaster officially made its return to Lake Havasu City on Wednesday with the B.A.S.S. Nation Series West Regional tournament at Lake Havasu State Park on Wednesday.
A total of 177 anglers (89 boaters and 88 non-boaters) competed on day one with competitors hailing from Arizona, California, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming.
Matthew Wong of California finished the first day atop the standings, catching five bass that weighed in at 18 pounds and eight ounces, giving him a six-ounce lead. Taylor Smith of Washington hauled in five bass at 18-2 for second place and Montana’s Jay Evans finished the day in third with his five bass weighing in at 17-10.
Arizona’s Steve Lund currently has the highest weight from the state at 16-1, which is good for fourth place.
In the co-angler standings, Tom Nokes of Utah is in first place at 8-6 (three bass), followed by Arizona’s Jake Morrison at 7-11 (three) and Dean Yamagata of Nevada rounding out the top three at 6-8 (two).
Day two of the regional tournament is scheduled to begin at 7:15 a.m. on Thursday at the state park. Weigh-in is scheduled to begin at 3:15 p.m. at Windsor Beach.
It’s Bassmaster’s first tournament in Havasu since the National Bassmaster Elite Tournament was held at the lake in 2015.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.