Bats lift AZ Bombers to 3-2 record in Zoom into June showcase

The Arizona Bombers 18U Williams team competed in the Zoom into June Showcase, outscoring opponents 30-4 in the first three games.

 Courtesy

CHINO HILLS, CA – The bats were alive for the Arizona Bombers this past weekend, shining in the Zoom into June showcase in front of over 100 college coaches.

The team consists of some of the best players in the area featuring Karina Pulu, Tamarie Williams, Trinity Williams, Carissa Campos, Kennadee Brown, and Aaliyah Rodriguez from River Valley. Kennedy Lamb and Tanner Banks are from Mohave Accelerated Learning Center, while Destiny Kogianes and Sami Marshall are from Kingman.

