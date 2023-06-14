Bats lift AZ Bombers to 3-2 record in Zoom into June showcase

CHINO HILLS, CA – The bats were alive for the Arizona Bombers this past weekend, shining in the Zoom into June showcase in front of over 100 college coaches.
The team consists of some of the best players in the area featuring Karina Pulu, Tamarie Williams, Trinity Williams, Carissa Campos, Kennadee Brown, and Aaliyah Rodriguez from River Valley. Kennedy Lamb and Tanner Banks are from Mohave Accelerated Learning Center, while Destiny Kogianes and Sami Marshall are from Kingman.
The Bombers also have one player from Lake Havasu in Leah Huffman. Annabelle Cook is from Sedona High School and Carli Maley is from Polson High School in Montana.
The Bombers went 3-2 in showcases, outscoring their opponents 30-4 in their first three games and shined with the long ball.
Maley, Pulu, Lamb, and Banks all homered in the first game against the So Cal Athletics before Banks hit a three-run homer in the second game. The Bombers also tossed a five-inning no-hitter game, with Lamb and Trinity Williams striking out six in the win over Colorado Softball Academy.
In their third game, Pulu recorded two home runs and drove in five runs in their 10-2 win over Power Surge. Brown also went deep while the Bombers continued to get great pitching.
However, they dropped their final two games, 11-7 and 7-3. Pulu added her fourth home run on the weekend, while Lamb added her second, and Rodriguez hit her first.
