Ketel Marte hit an early homer, Josh Rojas drove in three runs and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Colorado 9-1, sending the Rockies to their sixth straight home loss. Christian Walker hit a go-ahead double in a three-run seventh inning, and Arizona broke open the game with a five-run ninth.Colorado is a National League-worst 8-19, the Rockies worst start since they began 6-21 in 2005. Merrill Kelly (2-3) allowed one run and six hits in six innings with five strikeouts. Kyle Freeland gave up three runs and five hits in six-plus innings.