The season officially concluded for the Lake Havasu cross country teams Saturday at the Arizona Interscholastic Association State Championships at Cave Creek Golf Course in Phoenix.
Sophomore Katie Bell recorded the fastest time of any Knight in the Division II girls race, finishing 20th in at 20:33.3. Bell earned a medal for being All-State Third Team due to her top 21 finish. The sophomore was the only Knight to medal at the event.
Medals were given to the top 21 finishers and all 21 earned All-State honors. Third Team honors were given to runners who finished from 15 to 21.
“She ran phenomenal,” Knights coach Erika Washington said about Bell. “She started several places behind and in her last mile, she passed a handful of runners to earn that medal.”
Celeste Switzer (84th, 22:57.3), Alyssa Musselman (88th, 23:05.6) and Lorena Hansen (99th, 23:16.5) each finished in the top 100. The girls race had 201 runners.
The Knights finished 15th in the girls division out of 25 teams. A total of 45 schools were represented in the D-II girls race. It was the second straight season that the entire Knights girls team qualified for state.
Washington mentioned Makenna Wiese as a runner who stepped up on Saturday. The freshman filled in as the Knights’ fifth runner and recorded a personal best time by over a minute. Wiese finished at 25:01.0.
“She dropped a minute and six seconds off of her best time this season,” Washington said. “She really stepped in for the team when we needed her.”
In the boys division, the Knights finished 20th out of 29 teams in Division II. A total of 49 schools were represented, but only 29 fielded a complete team of five runners.
Joshua Lumpkin was the highest finisher for the Knights in the boys race, completing the 5K course in 17 minutes, 20 seconds and four tenths of a second (17:20.4) for 43rd place. Nathan Merrill finished inside the top 100 at 91 with a time of 18.17.0. The D-II boys race had a total of 230 runners.
Washington mentioned that Lumpkin wasn’t 100% during the week, which might’ve hampered his performance, she said. Washington said that Tyler Aston battled a knee injury this week, but managed to pull through to finish as the Knights fifth runner.
Now that the season has ended, Washington considers the 2021 campaign a success with the majority of her runners accomplishing their goals. `
“These kids, they’re just hard workers, very dedicated and very committed to their sport and to their team,” Washington said. “The goals that they all set at the start of the season, they crushed them.
“They each had individual goals of certain times they wanted to run and team goals of winning regionals and qualifying for state and they accomplished each and every one of those goals and I couldn't be more proud of them.”
Flagstaff won the boys Division II title while Casteel finished on top for the girls. Gilbert’s Terrence Keyes was the D-II individual champion at 15:43.9. Flagstaff’s Mia Hall won the girls race at 18:06.2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.