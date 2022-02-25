The Lady Knights wrapped up the first week of the 2022 season with a big win.
On Friday afternoon, the Lake Havasu High School softball team hosted River Valley High School, last year’s state champions, for the second game of the season. Havasu won the game 12-4.
Head coach Kari Thompson says that Friday’s win against the state champions was a big win for the team then their 24-0 shutout against Mohave at the beginning of the week.
“I told the girls if we can keep playing like this then we’re on a good path,” Thompson said.
Thompson says other than little things, the Lady Knights just need to focus on staying in control at all times during the game.
According to Thompson Alysen Rieth had a strong game on the pitcher’s mound with nine strikeouts and was able to keep the Dust Devils guessing as to what pitch she was throwing next.
LHHS is back on their home field this Monday when the Knights will host Kingman Academy for a 2 p.m. afternoon game.
