Kirk Cousins threw three touchdowns passes Sunday to rally the NFC to a 35-33 victory over the AFC in the Pro Bowl Games and end that conference’s five-game losing streak. Cousins completed 15 of 19 passes for 150 yards in the third and final flag football game of the NFL’s reformatted all-star game. His AFC counterpart, Derek Carr, was 6 of 12 for 104 yards, two TDs and an interception. Based on the earlier flag games and skills competitions, the AFC took a 21-15 lead into the final flag game.