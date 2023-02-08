Getting a new program off the ground is a long process, especially when it’s the first for a brand new athletics program. Mohave Community College soccer teams first needed school approval and from there, needed to get approval from the National Junior College Athletic Association.
“The story behind it is, a group of members of the community in Bullhead City came together to talk to the college and Dr. Klippenstein about the possibility to start collegiate athletics here with men’s and women’s soccer,” said Camilo Valencia, Bighorns Director of Soccer Programs and Men’s soccer coach. “They made a proposal to the board and it was approved and then they had to go through the process of getting approved by the NJCAA. I came on board Aug. 1, 2022 and Cynthia (Cervantes) was hired in December the same year.”
Both coaches are excited to be part of history at MCC and to begin with soccer is a unique situation.
“I’m the AD also, and it is very unique and special because not only are you getting to start soccer and athletics, and the fact that we’re starting with soccer is unheard of,” Valencia said. “All of the support is going to come to the sport that is sometimes neglected in other schools.”
For Cervantes, it’s an eye-opening experience and something she is looking forward to.
“To have that opportunity to create that first women’s soccer program in history in the Mohave community, it’s just incredible and you can’t change history,” Cervantes said. “To just be part of it and to just have girls to be part of it is definitely eye-opening and something I look forward to having strategic planning and keep pushing soccer in the community.”
Cervantes and Valencia have a long history with the sport as it was something they both grew up playing and had mentors along the way that helped them down the coaching path.
“I grew up in El Paso, Texas, therefore growing up, I played with boys a lot but it started with my father who back then decided to be a coach,” Cervantes said. “He definitely encouraged me to just keep playing then I went off to play college soccer. You find mentors along the way that contribute to your coaching education pathway and that’s how I started to be a coach.”
Valencia played within the Deportivo Cali program and from there, got the chance to play collegiately and professionally.
“I grew up in Columbia and there, soccer is the one and only thing,” Valencia said. “However, my family, they’re not soccer fans, no one played soccer. I was just born with it and my first memories as a kid was with soccer. I played at the highest level you could play since I was seven in a professional team’s youth system. I was with the same team until I was 19 and then I progressed to play college and professionally.”
Starting a program from scratch, there are a lot of challenges. One of the main challenges that Valencia and Cervantes will face is that many won’t fully understand what they are trying to do until they see a game.
“In the NJCAA and in soccer specifically, you can get the same type of athlete a Division I school gets with kids that haven’t been seen or international students that decided to come here or with kids that maybe don’t have the grades or requirements for going Division I, so it is very competitive,” Valencia said.
One of the challenges Cervantes is currently facing on the coaching side is working on building a winning culture, which takes time.
“When you have a full roster and you have a great season, the (community) is going to see ‘oh, this is more than just soccer,’ Cervantes said. “We’re facing tough competition, therefore, we want to build that winning culture in the women’s soccer program and for that it takes a lot that goes into the program. It takes digging deep into the athlete, both psychologically and physically, and that’s what we aspire to do.”
When the MCC Bighorns begin its first season in 2024, they will be part of NJCAA Division I in Region I. The conference, which will include Region I teams from Division I and II, has the 2022 Division II women’s national champion in Phoenix College and the two-time Division I men’s runner-up in Arizona Western.
“It always has two or three teams in the top 10 on the men’s side and a team or two in the top 20 on the women’s side, so it is probably the best conference in the country for men’s and women’s soccer,” Valencia said. “That to me is the biggest challenge that I face.”
Both coaches have different goals for the upcoming year. For Valencia as the AD, he is working to get everything into place so that they are ready when November comes around and recruitment starts.
“We have to put a lot of things into place so that when the athletes are here, they are comfortable, happy and safe,” he said. “Things like are there going to be enough classes, enough sections, are we going to have financial aid in time, are we going to have the academic support because the funding and everything is in there so it’s just getting up and running for athletics programs.”
Cervantes has been going to high school games around the area and connecting with the community, making sure they feel as if they are part of the process.
“Going out there and connecting with Lake Havasu, Mohave High School, Kingman High School, and River Valley High School, that’s my goal,” she said. “Going out there and making sure that the community feels welcome and that they can be part of this but most importantly, that the girls and I reach out to many young ladies as I want to play soccer and want to contribute to Mohave Community College, feel welcome and to understand that we want to build a winning culture.”
The Bighorns will be hosting an ID Camp on March 4 for girls and March 5 for boys at the Anderson Field House. The camp is open to anyone from high school freshman to college seniors. About half of the spots are filled and no walk-ups will be taken. Athletes can sign up at Mohavesoccercamps.com.
“The ID Camp is designed to identify, evaluate and prepare players for the collegiate level. We’re going to be seeing them, we are going to be interacting with them to see if there is anyone in this camp that we should recruit but it’s also for the players to see what it’s all about,” Valencia said. “We’re trying to do sessions that are similar to what we will do during the season because this is so new for this county as a whole that they don’t know what they’re getting into.
“For them to also meet us and see if this is something they want to do, we’re going to have some small sided games, we’re going to have some fitness and technical work that is going to allow us to evaluate a player as a whole and they’ll have an opportunity for a Q&A with us. We’ve also invited the high school coaches in the area to come out. It’s a full day with a morning and afternoon session, so in between sessions, we want the high school coaches to be able to ask questions.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.