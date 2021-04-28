In possibly his final start on the mound, Lake Havasu senior Ryan Blondell pitched his best outing of the season.
Blondell threw a no-hitter in Havasu’s 11-0 win over rival Mohave (5-10) at John M. Wade Memorial Field on Wednesday. It’s the program’s first no-hitter since 2013, according to the Lake Havasu High Athletics record book.
The senior tossed four strikeouts, didn’t allow any walks and threw 57 pitches in the five-inning shortened game. Blondell hitting Thunderbirds’ third baseman Mikey Panto with a pitch in the first inning and an error in the second kept the senior from throwing a perfect game.
“That’s the best I’ve seen him look all year,” Knights coach Cullen Stahl said. “He threw really well. Probably the last game he’s pitched, maybe he’ll pitch Monday, but that’s a good way to go out if that is his last game.”
The win broke a six-game losing streak for the Knights, who was outscored 64-15 during the skid.
“We just came out and dominated since the first inning,” Blondell said about his no-hitter. “Glad we were able to do everything right on all sides of the ball.”
Pitching the fifth inning was more comfortable for Blondell after the Knights scored seven runs in the bottom half of the fourth. A grand slam from freshman Espn Simpson extended Havasu’s lead to 11-0 and put the Knights over the 10-run mercy rule requirement. It was the freshman’s only hit of 1-for-3 day and the second time he’s gone deep this season.
Simpson finished with five RBIs after knocking in a run on a groundout earlier in the third inning. The freshman’s grand slam is the Knights’ first since 1998, according to the record book. Simpson’s five RBI game is also tied for the second most in a game in program history.
“I fell down two strikeouts early in the count and I was trying to put bat to ball and just try to do something,” Simpson said. “It ended up going over the fence. I didn’t try to do too much.”
Prior to Simpson’s grand slam, Austin Lombardo knocked in a run on a single and Colton Bagshaw was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, giving him an RBI.
Before Havasu’s seven-run output, Bagshaw scored the Knights’ lone run in the first inning and Deegan Cordova drove in a run on a double in the second.
In the third inning, Rivas led off the frame with a triple and scored from third off a wild pitch. Simpson drove in Bagshaw on a ground ball after.
“We’ve been waiting for this all year,” Stahl said about the team’s 11 runs. “It was nice to actually do things we worked on in practice.”
The Knights improved to 4-11 overall with two games left on their schedule.
Up next
Havasu (1-6 Desert West) will look to avenge one of its losses when the team hosts Agua Fria (3-8, 1-5 Desert West) on Friday at 4 p.m. The Owls defeated the Knights 5-4 on April 20.
