The Lake Havasu City United States Bowling Congress and Havasu Lanes hosted its annual city women’s tournament on Saturday at Havasu Lanes where the 48 bowlers took part in six games, three games of singles and three of doubles.
This tournament was open to all certified women bowlers and needed a 220 average.
The amount of participants this year is an increase from last year’s tournament, which had 32 women play some fun games of bowling.
Just like in years past, the goal is to get more women involved, which the USBC has been able to do.
The USBC is looking forward to doubling the amount of participants in next year’s tournament. Havasu Lanes will be hosting an open tournament for any USBC certified bowler on March 25 and 26.
