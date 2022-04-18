The Knights faced their toughest competition in their last match of the season.
On Monday, the Lake Havasu High School boys’ tennis team hosted Estrella Foothills for the final regular season match of the 2022 season. LHHS lost to the wolves 8-1.
Head coach Jeremy Wojcicki says Havasu was missing their number six player which made an already difficult match tougher.
“We haven’t seen a team this deep all season, so it was tough to prepare for,” Wojcicki said.
LHHS one win in the match came from the brother double pairing of Christian and Mason Sain who beat their opponents 8-4.
This may be the end of the regular season but the Knights, ranked 16 in Division II, just made the cut off for the State Tournament happening on April 27.
