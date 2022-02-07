It was a rough final home game of the season for the Lake Havasu High School Boys Basketball team.
On Monday night LHHS hosted Millennium High School for a regular season game and ended up losing to the Tigers 86-36.
Head coach Tanner Kelly says the Knights started off well, ending the first quarter with a close score of 15 to 10 against the number six ranked team in the state.
“The guys played hard,” Kelly said.
According to Kelly some of the Knights got roughed up during the rest of the game and in the fourth quarter the score started to get away from them.
LHHS next game, the final one of the regular season, is tonight at 7 p.m. The Knights will hit the road to play against Canyon View High School.
