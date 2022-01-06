The Lake Havasu High School boys’ basketball team almost let a win slip through their fingers, but teamwork ended up helping the Knights prevail.
On Thursday night, LHHS played a home game against the River Valley High School and beat the Dust Devils 44 to 41.
According to head coach Tanner Kelly things were going well in the first half of the game with LHHS able to take a 16 point lead. However, Kelly says in the final minutes of the half the team “played poor defense with lazy closeouts and too many fouls” letting their lead slip to only one point.
Kelly says the Knights were able to battle back as a team, though, and defensively locked down the ball in the last four minutes of the game keeping the Dust Devil from closing the lead any further. Kelly gave a shout out to Asthon Beyers who scored some crucial free throws.
Lake Havasu has another home game on Monday night. This time the team will host the Millennium Tigers for a 7 p.m. game.
