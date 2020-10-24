BULLHEAD CITY - In their final meet before Regionals, the Lake Havasu boys and girls cross country teams each placed first in their respective divisions at the Mohave Invitational at Rotary Park in Bullhead City on Saturday.
The boys finished 11 points ahead of Lee Williams (38), the team’s biggest rival this season. Kingman finished third at 72 points.
“That was our primary goal today so we could prove to Lee Williams that we’re ready to win the regional meet next week,” Knights head coach Erika Washington said. “We got them by 11 points so that was a nice sizable gap for us compared to the battles we’ve been having with them throughout the season.”
The girls won the meet with two runners having two top three finishes, but nearly had placers in the top two spots. Havasu’s Isabella Sloma won the girls race with a time of 21:09 seconds, but the race for second was a close one with Katalina Robinson (22:08) of the Lee Williams Volunteers finishing one second ahead of Knights sophomore Celeste Switzer (22:09).
“They were together throughout the whole 5K,” Washington said. “At the end she just sprinted all out and the Lee Williams girl did get her by a hare, but it was still an impressive finish.”
The boys race ended in similar fashion with Volunteers freshman Wyatt Pickering finishing ahead of Havasu junior Joshua Lumpkin (16:42:51) by 0.95 of a second with a time of 16:41.56.
“Him and Wyatt from Lee Williams have been battling all season long,” Washington said. “Another really strong battle through the finish line.”
Another exciting finish came in the boys race with Knights sophomore Alex Gallegos (18:44.38) finishing 0.30 hundredths of a second ahead of his teammate and fellow sophomore Tyler Aston (18:44.68). The two finished in seventh and eighth place, respectively, ahead of Lee Williams’ William Chmiel, who crossed the finish line a second behind at 18:45.
“The three of them just came sprinting all out down the finish line, down the straightaway towards the finish line and it was so amazing,” Washington said. “It was probably the highlight of the meet for me.
“I love when the kids give it their all in the entire race, but when they get themselves through 3.1 miles and just dig deep and finish with all of they got like that, it really adds a whole new level of excitement to the meet.”
The next best finisher for the Knights in the boys race was senior Zachary Hansen, who finished fourth with a time of 17:08. Havasu freshman Lorena Hansen had the third best finish for the girls at 22:09.
As both teams prepare for the Colorado River Regional meet on Wednesday, Washington said there will be an emphasis on race strategy after those close finishes.
“We will be talking about race strategies to use for next Wednesday to help possibly increase the gap between them and their competitors throughout the meet,” Washington said. “So that it doesn’t need to come down to that finish line battle. I feel like they have a fire lit under them to overcome that next week and take the finish line first.”
The Knights will race in the Colorado River Regional meet at White Cliffs Middle School in Kingman on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. The boys and girls teams are each seeking their third consecutive Regional championship.
