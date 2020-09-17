The Lake Havasu High School cross country kicked off their season in warm weather and on a hilly course but the boys managed to take third place at Lee Williams and the girls came in second.
The Lee Williams boys won their home meet with a team score of 32. Chino Valley took second place with 43, just ahead of the Knights with 45. Kingman took fourth place with 48 team points. Only two of the girls squads competing on Wednesday had enough runners to register a team score with Chino Valley edging Havasu for first place 26 to 30.
“Lee Williams has a very tough course - it is very hilly - and we did face some good competition today,” said Knights head coach Erika Washington. “But it was a good starting point for us. Our times could be better but all the teams are in the same boat with having a late start date. So I think they ran well considering.”
Junior Joshua Lumpkin finished in second place individually to lead the Knights with a time of 18:28, followed by senior Zachary Hansen in fourth place with a time of 19:56. Evan Kuch finished in 10th place (21:19) while Alexander Gallegos (22:01) and Weston Bunnell (22:03) finished in 15th and 16th place respectively to round out the team score.
Christian Sain (22:13) and Jamie Henson (22:53) also competed in the varsity lineup finishing 17th and 20th respectively.
“Josh and Zach improved on their times from last year which is tremendous because of the fact that they don’t have those weeks of summer training under their belt this year,” Washington said. “That was really good to see. And our top group of guys were a bit more clustered together than they were at this time last year. This is only week four for us, so I feel like we are in a good position for how many practices we have been able to have so far.”
The Lake Havasu girls team was a little bit shorthanded on Wednesday. Although there are 10 girls on the roster this season, half of the girls are still working to get in the minimum of 14 practices before they are allowed to compete.
Senior Isabella Sloma led the way for the Knights with a time of 26:04 to take second place. Junior Alyssa Musselman also cracked the top five individually with a time of 27:27. Celeste Switzer (29:45) and Lorena Hansen (30:26) took 10th and 11th place respectively and Emily Jackson rounded out the team score with a 19th place finish in 35:43.
The Knights will be back in Kingman next Wednesday, this time at Kingman High School, for their second meet of the season.
“It looks like the heat is going to go up again for the next few days so we will do what we can with that situation,” Washington said. “After Kingman our next two meets will be the ones that we host, so we will be practicing on those courses and making sure that we know those well.”
